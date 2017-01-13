President Obama Creates Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument

By 32 minutes ago

A motel room once used by Martin Luther King Jr. to plan landmark civil rights protests is the centerpiece of a new national monument in Alabama.

Martin Luther King Jr. at the A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham, Alabama

President Obama signed an order creating the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in one of his final acts in office. The announcement Thursday coincides with the upcoming King holiday.

In 1963, King stayed at the A.G. Gaston Motel while planning protests against legalized segregation in Birmingham. King worked with aides in an upstairs suite known as the "war room."

The motel was a home-away-from-home for blacks in the segregated South at the time; today it is abandoned and the room is gutted.

The site will be restored as part of a more than $10 million project. Park rangers will help explain the area's history.

Tags: 
Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.
Alabama civil rights
Birmingham civil rights national monument
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
A.G. Gaston Motel

Related Content

Preserving History: The A.G. Gaston Motel

By MacKenzie Bates Jul 28, 2015

One of the most hallowed sites of Alabama’s Civil Rights Movement is in danger of vanishing. The A.G. Gaston Motel was a staging point for Martin Luther King Junior, Fred Shuttlesworth and Ralph Abernathy’s equality efforts in Birmingham. A-P-R’s MacKenzie Bates takes a look at the history of the Gaston Motel and the effort to keep this landmark around for future generations…

"More Bridges to Cross..."

By Mar 24, 2015

“At that time, we’d been singing songs, we shall overcome, and before I’d be a slave…be dead and buried in my grave,” says Bennie Lee Tucker. He’s seventy four years old, and he spent the last fifty five of those years here in Selma. “And we gonna let nobody turn us around, no more Governor Wallace…no more white folk,” he says.

On the front porch of his home on Eugene Avenue, Tucker recalls March 7th, 1965. It was the height of the voting rights movement. Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior wasn’t the name on everyone’s mind that day.