Is Pain A Symptom Or A Disease?

Doctors are often puzzled when pain lives on after the underlying cause goes away. Medical professor Elliot Krane explains why it can makes sense to think of chronic pain as a disease.

Elliot Krane is Chief of Pain Management at the Packard Children's Hospital and professor of anesthesiology at the Stanford University Medical Center. He studies the cause and effects of pain.



GUY RAZ, HOST:

We're going to come back to Jen Brea later in the show and find out how she eventually got the right diagnosis. But first, how do you even begin to diagnose a chronic condition that is impossible to see or even measure?

So can you describe, like, a typical patient that comes to see you?

ELLIOT KRANE: The typical patient who comes to our clinic has seen two or three doctors before they've come to us. They've seen their pediatrician or their family doctor. And when nothing's working, they come to us.

RAZ: This is Elliot Krane. He's a pediatric anesthesiologist.

KRANE: What I do predominantly at the present time is pain management for children.

RAZ: Now, most of us think of pain as a symptom of an injury or an illness. But Elliot's patients are children with chronic pain, pain that lasts a lot longer than it should.

KRANE: Our typical patient has had their problem for six months to multiple years. They're missing school. They're not going on and playing with their friends. They're not going to the mall on weekends. Their lives are completely off the rails.

RAZ: And a lot of these kids did have something that caused the pain - at first.

KRANE: But after that problem that caused the pain goes away, it heals, the pain doesn't go away. The nerves have changed. The nervous system has rewired itself, even though the inciting problem is long gone.

RAZ: And in those cases, he says, pain is no longer a symptom. It's actually the disease. Here's Elliot Krane on the TED stage.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED TALK)

KRANE: That was the experience of my patient Chandler. She was 16 years old last year when I met her. And she aspired to be a professional dancer. And during the course of one of her dance rehearsals, she fell on her outstretched arm and sprained her wrist. Now, you would probably imagine, as she did, that a risk sprain is a trivial event in a person's life. But in Chandler's case, that was the beginning of the story.

This is what her arm looked like when she came to my clinic about three months after her sprain. Purplish in color, it was cadaverically (ph) cold to the touch. The muscles were frozen - paralyzed. The pain had spread from her wrist to her hands, to her fingertips, from her wrist up to her elbow almost all the way to her shoulder. But the worst part was that she had allodynia. The lightest touch of her arm, the touch of a hand, the touch even of a sleeve of a garment as she put it on caused excruciating burning pain. How can the nervous system get this so wrong? Well, the nervous system has plasticity. It changes and it morphs in response to stimuli. That's in fact what happens with chronic pain. And that's why pain becomes its own disease.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RAZ: So what's going on?

KRANE: That's the million-dollar question. I suspect in the end - maybe in a decade - we'll have identified some sort of a gene that gets turned on or gets turned off and allows pain to become chronified (ph).

RAZ: Is it common for doctors to understandably just kind of dismiss it as psychological?

KRANE: Oh, it's absolutely for doctors, for teachers. You know, somebody can have a surgical procedure, maybe a hernia operation. And 5 or 10 percent of people will develop persistent chronic pain even after the incision is completely healed and there's no residual hernia that anybody can find. And the pain is still there. And the pain can be very, very disabling. And it's oftentimes attributed to a psychological or psychiatric condition. And I must say it's especially the case that it's attributed to a mental disorder if the patient is a woman and the physician is a man.

RAZ: Wow. I mean, for a patient that must be so incredibly frustrating to not be taken seriously just because there isn't an obvious injury or illness or, you know, something wrong with them.

KRANE: Well, pain is what the patient tells you it is. And we - I can't measure it like I can measure a blood count or a temperature or something like that. If somebody comes in and says, you know, I think I have a fever, and you take their temperature and it's 98.6, you can say, well, no, you don't have a fever. But if somebody comes in and says I'm having terrible pain in my back and they have a normal physical examination, you can't say you're not having pain in your back - they are. It is what they say it is. And that's very frustrating. And, of course, it leads to all sorts of misinterpretations.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED TALK)

KRANE: You probably imagine that the nervous system in the body is hardwired like your house. In your house, wires run in the wall from the light switch to a junction box in the ceiling, and from the junction box to the light bulb. And when you turn the switch on, the light goes on. And when you turn the switch off, the light goes off. So people imagine the nervous system is just like that. But the situation, of course, in the human body is far more complicated than that. It's almost as if somebody came into your home and rewired your wall so that the next time you turned on the light switch, the toilet flushed three doors down or your dishwasher went on or your computer monitor turned off.

Well, what do we do about that? We treat these patients in a rather crude fashion at this point in time. We treat them with symptom-modifying drugs - painkillers - which are frankly not very effective for this kind of pain. And most importantly, we use a rigorous and often uncomfortable process of physical therapy and occupational therapy to retrain the nerves in the nervous system to respond normally to the activities and sensory experiences that are part of everyday life.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RAZ: Dr. Elliot Krane - in a moment, he'll explain how we can change the way we treat chronic pain by changing the way we diagnose it. Today on the show, Getting Better - ideas about medicine, conventional wisdom and how a lot of it is changing - and fast. I'm Guy Raz, and you're listening to the TED Radio Hour from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RAZ: It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Guy Raz. And on the show today, Getting Better - ideas about medicine, conventional wisdom and how a lot of it is changing and fast. And we were just hearing from Dr. Elliot Krane, who's at Stanford, about the challenges of treating chronic pain. And one of the challenges, he says, is making sure that doctors understand it much better than they do today.

KRANE: Getting the medical profession to think about chronic pain and to understand chronic pain is a big task that's going to be a generational task. The problem is is that there's still a minority of medical schools in this country who have incorporated pain into the curriculum. And that's a real problem. We're not teaching people about pain. They certainly have cancer and heart disease or diabetes as their curriculum. But pain - there's more patients in this country who have chronic pain than have cancer and diabetes and heart disease put together.

RAZ: That's incredible. I mean, do you think that in 50 years or a hundred years from now we're going to look back on how chronic pain was diagnosed and just sort of think that we were doing it wrong?

KRANE: Well, I don't think we'll think we were doing it wrong, but we're going to be doing it very, very differently. Pain is today kind of like, I think, what cancer was like 60 or 70 years ago. Cancer is not one disease. It's a thousand different diseases that have certain things in common. And I think pain is going to be seen as the same kind of a thing. We talk about pain as if it's one entity, but it's not one entity. There's a thousand different kinds of pain. Unfortunately, we only have one or two or three classes of medications that we can use against it. And if you go back to cancer in the 1950s, there were only one or two or three drugs, and they were very primitive drugs that could be used against cancer. And it worked some of the time, but most of the time it didn't.

RAZ: Do you think we'll eventually get to a point where what is now being misdiagnosed, or maybe not properly diagnosed, whether that will actually change?

KRANE: I'm a total optimist. I think, sooner or later, people will figure out why some people sprain their ankles and develop lifelong, disabling, chronic pain, and we'll figure out why other people don't. And then once we understand the biology, it's only then a matter of time before we can develop new drugs to interrupt that process and prevent pain from happening. Now, that's not going to be in my lifetime for sure. But it's important that we invest in it. The NIH budget for pain research is vanishingly small. We spend about 10 times more money on Halloween candy than we spend on pain research. As soon as the society makes up its mind that this is as important as cancer, then I think we stand a chance of solving the problem.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Elliot Krane - he's a doctor and professor at Stanford University Medical Center. You can see his entire talk at ted.com.