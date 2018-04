In 2010, Bethany Kraft and Casi Callaway were colleagues working for different environmental nonprofits in Mobile, Alabama. When the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, they didn’t know what to expect or what the impact would be. In this StoryCorps piece, Bethany and Casi reflect on how that horrific disaster changed the Gulf Coast and their lives...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Productions