One Killed In Nashville, Tenn., Church Shooting

One person was killed and eight others were wounded during a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tenn. Sunday morning. Police in Nashville say nine people were shot when a gunman opened fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Police say they started receiving calls about the incident around 11:15 a.m. Nashville Police Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron says six of the gunshot victims, three males and three females, are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center - including the shooter whose identity has not yet been released. Two other victims were taken to Skyline Medical Center.

The Nashville Fire Department later tweeted that all but one of the victims were over 60 years old.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released a statement Sunday afternoon expressing her condolences to the victims and their families.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located about 10 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

The area around the church is shut down, while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

