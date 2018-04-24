NWS Confirms Six Tornadoes Struck AL, FL Sunday

The National Weather Service has now confirmed six tornadoes touched down during Sunday's severe weather outbreak, including four in Alabama.

Reports indicate three people were injured in Foley, Alabama when an EF-0 tornado struck the Anchors Away RV park at around 3:25 p.m. Five RVs were overturned, and three people were briefly trapped inside the RVs and injured. The storm also caused damage to a nearby convenience store and a Lowe's hardware store.

Another EF-0 tornado struck near Elberta, Ala., causing minor damage to trees and a few homes.

Two more injuries were reported when an EF-1 tornado moved ashore on Okaloosa Island at around 4:15 p.m., then across Santa Rosa Sound and into Fort Walton Beach. One of the hardest-hit areas was an apartment complex in the center of Fort Walton Beach. American Red Cross officials say 20 people received assistance and were placed in hotels due to storm damage.

A brief EF-0 tornado caused minor damage near Molino, Fla. at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two EF-1 tornadoes struck Crenshaw County, Ala. between 1:45 and 2:15 p.m. The storms destroyed one manufactured home, caused moderate damage to several more homes and buildings and uprooted and snapped several large trees.

Straight-line winds also caused damage near Dixonville in Escambia County, Ala. Several large trees were uprooted and snapped in half, and some damage to a manufactured home was reported.