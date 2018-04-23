NWS Confirms Multiple Tornadoes in Alabama

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes struck the Gulf Coast yesterday, including two in Alabama.

Forecasters confirmed a pair of EF0 tornadoes struck Baldwin County yesterday afternoon. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack tells WALA-TV that five people were injured, and one of the five people hurt yesterday is in serious condition.

Officials received dozens of reports about damage after a strong thunderstorm crossed Baldwin County yesterday afternoon. A tornado warning was issued shortly before 3:30 p.m. yesterday. Foley police spokesman David Wilson tells the Pensacola News Journal several trailers were overturned at the Anchors Away RV park in Foley, and some people there needed medical attention.

National Weather Service forecasters say another EF0 tornado touched down near the town of Elberta just 10 minutes later. The storm uprooted trees and caused minor home damage, but no injuries were reported.

Another apparent tornado struck Fort Rucker in southeast Alabama. The Army released a statement saying severe weather caused damage, but there were no injuries. The fort has been temporarily closed and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

There are also reports of storm damage and blocked roads due to a possible tornado in Crenshaw County, and National Weather Service officials plan to survey storm damage in Barbour and Montgomery counties.

We will continue to gather reports and bring you the very latest on yesterday’s severe weather outbreak.