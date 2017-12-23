Not My Job: Bradley Whitford Of 'The Post' Gets Quizzed About The 'New York Post'

Bradley Whitford played a lot of roles through his career, but he's most famous for two of them: the brilliant, well-meaning White House Aide Josh Lyman on The West Wing; and more recently, the secretly evil suburban dad in the horror movie Get Out.

He's also in the new movie The Post, which is about an actual 1971 episode at The Washington Post. So we've invited him to play a game called "Headless Body In Topless Bar": the most famous headline in the history of a less reputable publication, the New York Post.

