New "report cards" for Alabama Schools

Alabama parents can now see how their child’s school is doing by going on-line. The Alabama Department of Education in December released the report cards. The system gives scores in four areas, including learning gains, student achievement, local indicators and the graduation rate for high schools. Parents can see how their school, or school system, compares to the rest of the state. The report cards won't include the letter grades ordered by state lawmakers. That feature goes into effect this December. The report cards can be viewed at: https://ap.alsde.edu/accountability/atof