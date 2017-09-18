New Peanut Buying Station in Southeast AL

Local farmers in southeast Alabama have opened a peanut-buying station as another way to peddle the area’s cash crop.

The Dothan Eagle reports the new station, the Farmer’s First Peanut Company, opened late last week in Geneva County. The $2 million facility was built by a group of local farmers looking for a locally-controlled peanut buying station. The facility will sell the crop to Georgia-based Birdsong Peanuts.

Local farmer and board member Jason Vinson says the station can process 20,000 tons of peanuts at a time and includes state-of-the-art machinery. He says local farmers are still selling to big companies, but the new station functions as a community asset and provides a locally-owned option.

Most of the land in Geneva County is devoted to farming, and the county ranks high in peanut production in Alabama.