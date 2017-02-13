New House Minority Leader Talks Workforce Development

The minority leader of the Alabama House of Representatives is rolling up his sleeves for his first full week of work.

Democrats voted last Wednesday to elect Representative Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as their leader. The Speaker of the House, Representative Mac McCutcheon is also from the Huntsville area. The two plan to hold meetings in their mutual hometown.

Daniels plans to work with his fellow representatives to pass legislation to remove the sales tax on groceries and to sponsor a jobs bill. Representative Daniels also says he’ll use his background as an elementary school teacher and a small business owner to help Alabama’s educational system.

“Workforce development, that is a priority for me as well. Making sure that your community colleges and our four year institutions and our high schools are all working in unison on developing the talent so that they’re able to transition into the work force. And because that’s what it’s about at the end of the day: How do we help people help themselves.”

Daniels replaces Craig Ford, who chose not to seek reelection to the position. According to his staff, Daniels will be the youngest House Minority Leader in the history of Alabama. He's only 34 years old.