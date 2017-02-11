New Alabama AG, Old Problems

Governor Robert Bentley appointed district attorney Steve Marshall to be Alabama’s new attorney general. Marshall inherits what could be a legal and political hornet’s nest related to allegations that Bentley had an affair with a top staffer. The Governor appointed former AG Luther Strange to fill the U.S. Senate vacancy left when Jeff Sessions confirmed as U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration. Members of the state legislature are waiting to see if Marshall moves ahead with the investigation into Bentley’s alleged wrongdoings with former aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Members of the House who were asked by Luther Strange to stand down from their investigation are waiting to see what Marshall does now.