More GOP Senators Says No, Killing Chances For Republican Health Care Bill

Two more senators have added their names to the list of "no" votes on a motion to bring the Republican plan to replace Obamacare to the floor, ensuring that it doesn't have enough support.

Utah Republican Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas have added their names to the "no" column, joining the entire Democratic caucus.

"We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans," Moran said in a statement.

Previously, Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine had said they would vote not support the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), which was to be the latest Republican attempt to replace the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act.

With Democrats against the measure, it could only afford to lose the support of two Republicans.

Sen. John McCain, who underwent surgery on Saturday, has not said how he would vote.

