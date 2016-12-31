Mobile Mayor's Chief of Staff departing...

The controversial chief of state for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is resigning. The Mayor’s office confirms that Colby Cooper is departing to pursue new opportunities. Cooper attracted national media attention after a tree in a Mobile park was chopped down to be the centerpiece of Donald Trump’s “victory lap” visit earlier this month. The loss of the fifty foot old growth cedar tree at Public Safety Memorial Park drew wide criticism. Cooper announced his intent to resign in a Tweet. Mayor Stimpson issued a press release announcing that he had accepted the decision by his chief of staff. This wasn’t Cooper’s first brush with controversy. He also drew complaints for living in Baldwin County instead of Mobile. Mayor Stimpson has named Paul Wesch as acting chief of staff to handle day-to-day responsibilities. Cooper will serve in an advisory capacity until March.