As McCain Recovers From Surgery, Senate Vote On Republican Health Care Bill Uncertain

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is recovering from a surgery performed yesterday in Arizona to remove a 5-cm blood clot from above his left eye. The surgery was described as a "minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision."

"The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition," according to his doctors at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, relayed in a statement from McCain's office. He's in "good spirits" after the "surgery went 'very well.' "

On the advice of his doctors, McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week, his office adds.

The Republican senator's absence from the Capitol complicates the already tight math surrounding a planned Senate health care vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been planning to hold a key procedural vote this week on the GOP healthcare bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Two Republican senators have already announced opposition to the measure, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. With McCain away, unless one of those two senators changes their mind, Senate Republican leaders won't be able to meet the 50-vote threshold needed to begin debate on the bill.

NPR reached out to McConnell's office about what this means for timing, but had not received a response by time of publication.

A chorus of senators weighed in on twitter, including the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Sen. Jeff Flake, also from Arizona, put out a statement, saying he and his wife were praying for a speedy recovery.

"I have never known a man more tenacious and resilient than John McCain," Sen. Flake said. "I look forward to seeing him back at work soon."

