Massive Data Center Coming to Birmingham

A technology company based in Atlanta plans to build a new data center at an old steel-making site in downtown Birmingham.

DC BLOX announced yesterday it will use the 27-acre site of a former Trinity Steel plant to locate a facility that could be valued at some $785 million over the next decade.

DC BLOX currently operates large data centers in Atlanta, Huntsville and Chattanooga and maintains a high-speed and high-capacity private fiber optic network to offer cloud computing to businesses.

The initial, 31,000-square-foot Birmingham data center will join the company's other sites on that network. About 20 jobs will be created at first. The company's CEO, Jeff Uphues, says the Birmingham center will become its flagship property and could grow to more than 200,000-square-feet (18,500-sq. meters) of data center space.