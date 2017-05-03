Marsh Blasts GOP Officials Over Senate Race

The race to more permanently fill the U.S. Senate Seat formerly held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heating up. But one potential candidate is complaining that GOP officials are treating appointee Luther Strange as an incumbent, and discouraging challengers from running against him.

Alabama Senate President pro tem Del Marsh says he told the National Republican Senatorial Committee that it was wrong to treat a “hand-chosen” senator as an incumbent. Marsh says he’s considering running, but after meeting with the group late last week, discovered they were discouraging other candidates from challenging Senator Strange.

Strange was appointed to the Senate earlier this year by former Governor Robert Bentley, who resigned amid an affair-related scandal last month. New Governor Kay Ivey has moved up the race to permanently fill that Senate seat, setting up what’s expected to be a contentious four-month race among Alabama’s most prominent Republicans.

So far, Strange along with three challengers have officially announced runs for the seat: political activist Dr. Randy Brinson, state representative Ed Henry and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. The Republican primary will be held August 15.