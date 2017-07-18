Luther Strange spending hard to keep U.S. Senate seat

Alabama U.S. Senator Luther Strange is far outspending his challengers in the Republican primary to fill Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat. Session left Congress' upper chamber to be U.S. Attorney General. Fundraising reports show Strange raised nearly $3 million dollars so far in the Senate race. Strange has also benefited from high-dollar spending on his behalf by a super political action committee with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The money has allowed Strange to dominate airwaves in the GOP battle to replace Sessions. He is trying to fight off House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mo Brooks, whose raised just over $1 million dollars heading into the primary.