Lawmakers Consider Retroactive Ban on Judicial Override

Supporters of an Alabama death row inmate are waiting to see what the state legislature does on the subject of judicial overrides before the end of this year’s lawmaking session, as the fate of a Covington County man could hang in the balance.

Governor Kay Ivey recently signed a bill into law that stops judges from sentencing future defendants to death after the jury recommends life in prison. State Senator Hank Sanders of Selma wants more. He wrote a bill that extends the ban retroactively to people already on death row due to a judicial override.

That could help Roy Doster of Andalusia, Ala. APR listeners heard his story last year during our series on justice reform. New York attorney Evan Farber spoke on Doster’s behalf.

“In our view, the ideal situation is that, as with every other crime, the jury should be charged with finding all the elements, and with deciding that he is sentenced to death.”

APR’s justice reform series was recently honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards. You can hear these stories below.

Alabama’s prison system has been in the news a lot this year, and not for good reasons. Inmate riots, allegations of mismanagement and corruption, and a failed prison building plan in the state legislature have pointed out plenty of problems. The Alabama Public Radio news team has spent the past several months examining what happens as people go into the state’s prison system and what happens when they come out.  I looked into the on-going complaints over how Alabama judges sentence people to death.  

The four person Alabama Public Radio news team, with no budget, spent six months researching and producing this series on justice and prison reform. Within weeks of airing the first parts of this series, the U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into Alabama's prison system, and a lawsuit over inmate mental health care was granted class action status. The chief inmate witness in the case against the Alabama Department of Corrections committed suicide shortly after testifying. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey just signed a bill to revoke the Judicial death penalty override law.