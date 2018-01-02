The Latest On The Protests In Iran

Over the last several days, protests have been swelling in Iran. What began as apparent unrest over high prices and corruption has now turned deadly, with at least 21 killed so far.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has blamed the nation’s “enemies” for the unrest. President Donald Trump has said it’s “TIME FOR CHANGE”. Could these protests lead to something that significant?

GUESTS

Robin Wright, Analyst and joint fellow, U.S. Institute of Peace and Woodrow Wilson International Center; author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; contributing writer to The New Yorker; @wrightr

