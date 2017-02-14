Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Reportedly Dies In Kuala Lumpur

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly died in Malaysia under suspicious circumstances, according to multiple media outlets. Kim Jong Nam is also the eldest son of former leader Kim Jong Il.

Neither the Malaysian nor the North Korean governments have officially confirmed the death of the man who was once thought to be Kim Jong Il's successor. NPR has not independently confirmed the reports.

In a statement provided by NPR's Elise Hu in Seoul, Malaysian police said they are investigating the suspicious death of a North Korean man who became ill at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, then died on the way to the hospital.

The police identified the deceased man as 46-year-old "Kim Chol," and said that an "investigation is in progress and a post mortem examination request has been made, to ascertain the cause of death." It was not immediately apparent whether Kim Chol was a pseudonym used by Kim Jong Nam.

Kim Jong Un, the third-eldest known son of Kim Jong Il, emerged as the heir apparent in 2009. There are still questions about exactly how that happened — as NPR has reported, he was seen as an unlikely successor. But we do know that Kim Jong Nam fell out of favor with his father in 2001 when he was caught trying to travel to Japan to visit Disneyland using a fake passport from the Dominican Republic.

Kim Jong Nam has been described as a "playboy" and also reportedly told Japanese broadcaster Asahi in 2011 that he had reservations about North Korea's hereditary transfer of power.

According to The Associated Press, "he is believed to be in his mid-40s and has reportedly been living in recent years in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia."

