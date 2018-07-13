Judge Dismisses Troy King's Lawsuit

A Montgomery judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Attorney General candidate Troy King ahead of Tuesday’s GOP runoff election.

King had sued appointed incumbent Steve Marshall over hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions Marshall has received from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

King argued $735,000 of the contributions Marshall received from the group violated Alabama’s ban on transfers between political action committees, since the association received contribution from other PACs before giving the money to Marshall.

Circuit Judge James Anderson says the Republican PAC is federally regulated, and said he and state law would not have jurisdiction over the contributions that happened in another state.

Anderson dismissed the lawsuit and also denied King’s request for a temporary restraining order to block Marshall from spending those campaign contributions ahead of the election.

Marshall’s campaign is calling the lawsuit an election-eve stunt. King says he’s taking his case to the voters next week.

The runoff will be held next Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. The GOP nominee will face Democratic candidate Joseph Siegelman in November.