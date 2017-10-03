Joe Biden stumps for Democratic U.S. Senate Hopeful Doug Jones

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Birmingham to stump for Democrat Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate. APR's Pat Duggins reports the campaign is also welcoming news from Montgomery along with support from Biden…

“You know, folks—in our system, there's no way you can function without consensus. We don’t need another extremist in the U.S. Senate,” said Joe Biden who provided the star power and drew a sharp contrast between Doug Jones and his Republican Opponent Roy Moore. Jones supporters carried signs that read courage ends hate. The former U.S. Attorney was quick to mention his prosecution of Ku Klux Klansmen in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

“When you’re on the right side of history and the right side of justice, you can do anything,” said Jones.

Governor Kay Ivey may have helped Doug Jones by setting the democratic primary to replace State Senator Quinton Ross for December twelfth. The same day voters pick between Jones and Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate. Jones staffers say that could mean more Democrats at the polls in December .