Joe Biden to Stump for Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones

President Trump and former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin aren’t the only big names to campaign in Alabama’s upcoming vote for the U.S. Senate. Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to support Democrat Doug Jones. Mr. Biden will headline a campaign rally in Birmingham on October 3rd. The former Vice President says Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Jones will face either Strange or Moore in the December twelfth special election for U.S. Senate. The seat previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for prosecuting the Klansmen responsible for killing four young girls in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.