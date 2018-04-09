Jacksonville State Releases Video of Tornado

A university in east Alabama still recovering from a tornado strike has released surveillance video showing what the storm looked like as it hit campus.

Jacksonville State University released a video compilation made from multiple cameras as a tornado touched down on campus on March 19.

The video lasts nearly nine minutes. It includes views of a tree splitting in half outside the library and a case full of books toppling over inside the building. Video taken inside a classroom building shows the suspended ceiling coming apart and the camera shifting as the twister struck there.

School was out for spring break and no one was severely injured when the tornado hit Jacksonville State, which is located about 80 miles east of Birmingham. About two dozen buildings were badly damaged.