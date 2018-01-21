Ivey: "No Immediate Impact" of Shutdown on AL

Gov. Kay Ivey says U.S. Congress' inability to fund the federal government will not have an impact on delivering state services.

Ivey joined Alabama's Congressional Republicans to criticize Senate Democrats for the government shutdown, which took effect after the Senate rejected a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating last Friday.

Agencies shut down for the first time in more than four years after senators rejected a temporary spending patch. Bipartisan efforts to find an alternative fell short as a midnight deadline came and went.

Ivey released a statement yesterday saying the business of Alabama's state government will continue as usual, despite the inaction of liberal politicians in Washington.

Republicans hold a majority in both branches of the United States Congress as well as controlling the executive branch.