It Was A Year Of Pain ... And Promise ... For The World's Girls

October 11 is the "International Day of the Girl" – proclaimed by the U.N. as a time to look at the challenges girls face and to promote their "empowerment" and human rights.

What kind of year has it been for girls? We looked at the stories we've done over the past year, and the headlines alone captured both the tragedies and the triumphs. In many ways a horrible year for girls. But even at the bleakest moments, there are stories of hope and triumph.

Here is a sampling of our stories about the world's girls:



Grim news

The Lament Of The Boko Haram 'Brides'

15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In A Menstrual Hut In Nepal

Outcry Over Photo Showing The Face Of A Girl Allegedly Being Raped



Deep dive

Video: A Heartbreaking Look At A Couple Forced To Marry As Young Teens

Female Genital Mutilation: What It Does To A Woman

The Billion Dollar Cost Of Child Marriage



Signs of hope

Day Camp With Anti-FGM Activities On The Program

What A Teen Mom Wishes She'd Known Before She Got Pregnant

Afghan Women Say No To The Dress

Gang Rape Of Two Teens Leads To An Unusual Step – A Trial

Law In Nepal Sets Penalties For Forcing A Woman Into A Menstrual Shed



Inspiring figures

A Promise To Her Newborn Daughter: No More FGM

Former Child Bride Pedaling Her Way To A Brighter Future

They Never Told Her That Girls Could Become Scientists

Unexpected Heroines Of An Indian Box Office Hit: Female Wrestlers

