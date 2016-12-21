Inmate Who Testified in Mental Health Trial Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

By 21 hours ago

An Alabama inmate who complained about poor mental health care in state prisons has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

24-year-old Jamie Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He told jurors in a class action lawsuit against the Department of Corrections he wasn’t asked about his mental health status upon entering prison. Wallace attempted suicide multiple times, and said a prison guard once gave him a razor to use to kill himself.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Williams was found hanged in his cell at the Bullock County prison last week.

Maria Morris is an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center representing Wallace and other inmates in the lawsuit. She says Wallace’s death makes it that much more clear: mentally ill inmates are not receiving the care they should.

“They currently medicate them a lot, and have LPNs pass by their cells and give them medications and write down ‘Inmate okay, inmate okay…’ Clearly Mr. Wallace was not okay.”

The Alabama Department of Corrections maintains inmates do receive adequate mental health care in state prisons.

Tags: 
Alabama Department of Corrections
Bullock County prison
prison health
prison health lawsuit
Southern Poverty Law Center
Maria Morris
Jamie Wallace

Related Content

"...and justice for all."

By Alabama Public Radio Dec 9, 2016

“…I met some good people in there and some evil, evil people.”

Randall Padgett spent three years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he didn’t commit. If you think he’s the only one with a complaint about the state’s justice system, critics say get in line…

“I have talked to prisoners who are enduring horrible conditions…” Ebony Howard is with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Prisoners who are not getting the medication that they need. Prisoners who have died since I’ve known them, because they’re not getting appropriate medical treatment.”

Prison Reform: Health Care in Alabama's Prisons

By Dec 2, 2016
SPLC

Alabama’s prison system has been in the news a lot this year, and not for good reasons. Violence, inmate riots, allegations of mismanagement and corruption and a failed prison building plan in the state legislature have all pointed out plenty of problems.

The Alabama Public Radio news team has spent the past several months examining what happens as people go into the state’s prison system and what happens when they come out.