Hyundai Union Says Tariffs Could Hit AL Hard

Hyundai Motor Company's labor union says steep auto tariffs could cost U.S. jobs, including here in Alabama.

The labor union at South Korea's largest auto company says if President Donald Trump goes ahead with imposing 25 percent auto tariffs, it will hurt Hyundai's U.S. sales and jeopardize the more than 3,000 jobs at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama facility in Montgomery.

The union also says South Korean carmakers were already penalized during the renegotiations of the bilateral trade agreement. Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone the removal of tariffs on Korean pickup trucks by another 20 years.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating whether auto imports pose enough national security threats to justify tariffs. The European Union warned auto tariffs could lead to global retaliation. Hyundai Motor Company is the world's fifth-largest automaker along with its sister company Kia Motors.