Huntsville BoE Talking Superintendents Tonight

The Huntsville Board of Education is meeting tonight to narrow down their list of candidates for superintendent.

The board has five candidates remaining for the position. Those finalists have gone through extensive, individual interviews in the past week.

Keith Ward is the spokesman for Huntsville City Schools. He says each remaining candidate has a vast array of experience.

“They have all served as superintendents at different districts. Some have dealt with things like consent orders and the complexities of running a district that has the many facets that we have, and all have doctorates.”

Ward says the community’s feedback and opinions are encouraged during this process, as the students are the top priority. Tonight's meeting is set for tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the Annie Merts Center.

The panel will likely appoint a new superintendent within the next week.