"A House Where the World Came In..." Dr. King in Selma

By 1 minute ago

Jackson House Foundation and Museum, Selma, Ala.
Credit Alex AuBuchon / APR

Wednesday, April 4 marks the fiftieth anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s assassination. For the past month, the Alabama Public Radio news team has been examining Dr. King’s work and his impact here in Alabama. You’ve heard a photographer from Montgomery recall documenting King’s work. APR guest reporter Ousmane Sagara shared how people in his nation of Mali remember Dr. King. You also heard about the house where King hid from white supremacists, just days before his assassination. Now APR’s Alex AuBuchon reports on another place in Alabama closely connected to Dr. King, and how his influence is being felt by a new generation…

Edmund Pettus Bridge, Selma, Ala.
Credit Alex AuBuchon / APR

“It was a day I will never forget. I will never forget that day and the beating that I took that day.”

We met Theresa Burroughs earlier in our series. She owns the safe house where King hid from armed Klansmen in March of 1968, and that wasn't her first brush with the civil rights movement.

On March 7, 1965, Burroughs and around 600 more civil rights activists, most of them black, marched from Brown Chapel in Selma hoping to reach Montgomery. They wanted to protest measures aimed at preventing African-Americans from voting. They were met on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by police batons and tear gas.

“You know, we were just knocked everywhere. They just beat the hell out of us, I tell you.”

That day became known as Bloody Sunday. And every year, civil rights advocates gather in Selma to retrace those marchers’ steps across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and remember their sacrifice.

The bridge is often the focal point of Bloody Sunday. But just a mile and a half away, there’s another monument to the fight for voting rights.

“This is the house where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived as he planned the Selma to Montgomery march.”

Jawana Jackson leads a group of students on a tour of the Jackson House.
Credit Alex AuBuchon / APR

The house is Jawana Jackson’s family home, which has remained virtually unchanged since the mid-1960s. It essentially became the headquarters for the civil rights movement.

“And, of course, our lives changed drastically, from a house that had a mother and a father and a little girl, almost overnight became a house where the world came in.”

Jawana was about five at the time.

“And I wish I had been just a little older to understand the gravity – to understand the historical significance. To the world he was Martin Luther King, Jr. To me, he was Uncle Martin.”

Jawana runs the Jackson House as a museum and foundation. And it’s filled with artifacts from the era:

“Of the beds in this house, of course Uncle Martin slept in every one, and over the years my mother, for practical purposes, bought new mattresses and box springs. But this is the original mattress and box spring that was on the bed when he was here.”

A photograph shows Martin Luther King, Jr. and others "booting up" before the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, in the room where it occurred.
Credit Alex AuBuchon / APR

Photos of King and countless other historical figures fill the walls of Jackson House.

“This is the room in which Dr. King and his lieutenants booted up the morning of the second march.”

And then there’s the spot where King saw all this effort pay off.

The Jackson House contains the chair and television where Dr. King watched President Johnson's announcement in support of the Voting Rights Act.
Credit Alex AuBuchon / APR

"...because all Americans just must have the right to vote. And we are going to give them that right."

“The museum contains the very chair, the very television that Dr. King was sitting in the night that President Johnson announced that he would indeed sign the Voting Rights Act, which he did several months later in August of 1965.”

“You hear so much about the march, but not what went on behind the scenes,”

That’s Elisia George. She’s part of a student group from Trinity Washington University touring the Jackson House.

“And just to be able to be here and experience and feel the spirit of the people who planned it, and what they probably had to endure, and the changes their decisions made in this place, was very impactful for us.”

George is African-American and came to the US from the Caribbean as a child. She is a DACA recipient and she says there are parallels between the 60s and today’s debates over immigration.

“In a country that's supposed to be the home of the free, people are still not free. They weren't free back then because of the color of their skin, and now they're not free because somebody has made a decision that they didn't make, and they're being punished for it. And I believe that, just as Dr. Martin Luther King and the others stood up for the rights of African-Americans to be able to vote and be a people, that God is going to raise somebody to stand up for these young people, that they too can be free to live in this country, that's supposed to be the home of the free.”

Theresa Burroughs says she hates to see young people of color taking their right to vote for granted—especially considering what she and others went through.

“Somebody cried for them, and somebody died for them, and didn’t even know their name. And yet they won’t go and vote.”

Burroughs may have reason to be concerned. Attendance for this year's bridge crossing jubilee was down sharply compared to 2015. That was the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", which drew huge crowds. However, young people like Elisia George seem to be recognizing Burroughs' sacrifice, and her call to action may be getting through.

Tags: 
Martin Luther King
Martin Luther King Jr.
Alabama
Selma
Edmund Pettus Bridge
Bloody Sunday
Theresa Burroughs
Ku Klux Klan
Brown Chapel
Montgomery
Jawana Jackson
Jackson House
Jackson House Foundation and Museum
Trinity Washington University
DACA
Elisia George

Related Content

"The King of Alabama"

By Alabama Public Radio Apr 2, 2018
James Peppler

“If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize a conversation,” says Fred Gray, a civil rights attorney in Tuskegee, Alabama. He’s recalling one of this earliest clients, Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

“I think initially most people heard it on the media, and those who heard it, told other people about it, so it spread like wildfire. There wasn’t any question about that. It hit me when he was killed, because I knew we had lost a great leader.”

"We kept him safe..." Greensboro and Dr. King

By Apr 1, 2018
Bob Fitch Photographic Archives / Stanford University Libraries

This Wednesday marks fifty years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. All month long, the Alabama Public Radio news team has been examining Dr. King’s work and impact here in Alabama. You met a photographer from Montgomery who chronicled the civil rights icon. APR guest reporter Ousmane Sagara of the West African nation of Mali reported on how his countrymen remember Dr. King. And, we examined how Alabama is one of only two states that celebrates the birthdays of Dr. King and Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the same day.

Through the Lens: A Photographer's View of Dr. King

By Apr 1, 2018
Stan Ingold / Alabama Public Radio

This Wednesday marks fifty years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. All month long, the Alabama Public Radio news team has been examining Dr. King’s work and impact here in Alabama. APR guest reporter Ousmane Sagara of the West African nation of Mali reported on how his countrymen remember Dr. King. We examined how Alabama is one of only two states that celebrates the birthdays of Dr. King and Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the same day. Today we look at one man who followed Dr. King with his camera.

"We remember Dr. King, too." An audio postcard from West Africa

By APR Guest Reporter Ousmane Sagara Apr 1, 2018

This Wednesday marks fifty years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. Throughout March, the APR news team is reporting on King’s work and impact here in Alabama. The event is being remembered in the United States, but not just in the U.S. Alabama Public Radio participated in a visiting journalist program last year with the West African nation of Mali. That’s where the APR news team met Ousmane Sagara. His home country has its own relationship with Dr. King. We invited Sagara to file this report from Mali’s capitol city.

"The Believers..." Alabamians Remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert E. Lee

By APR Student Reporter Allison Mollenkamp Apr 1, 2018

Next month marks fifty years since the death of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. All month long, the APR news team is looking at King’s work and impact here in Alabama. Each year, America honors King on the third Monday in January. The nation takes a day off work and school to remember his accomplishments. Alabama is one of only two states that also celebrates another man on the same day as Dr. King.

“He asked a question: why do we celebrate Robert E. Lee’s birthday?”

"Make it a like a butterfly..." The Man Behind Dr. King's Mustache

By Apr 1, 2018
APR

This Wednesday marks fifty years since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. All month long, the APR news team is examining Dr. King’s work in Alabama and his impact here. The civil rights leader inspired his supporters with the Montgomery bus boycott, his letter from the Birmingham Jail, and by leading voting rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. APR’s Pat Duggins reports on one witness to Dr. King’s earliest work in the civil rights movement, and the place where the two men met...

"Pretty Good" A video collaboration between CPT/APR

By Mar 29, 2018
APR/CPT

Alabama Public Radio news director Pat Duggins, and Center for Public Television student videographers Jeb Brackner and Wilson Weirich, ventured to Montgomery to interview Nelson Malden, who was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s barber. Pat produced a radio version for air on Alabama Public Radio, while Brackner and Weirich produced this short documentary in a collaborative effort between APR and CPT.