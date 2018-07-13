HHS: All But One Of Tom Price's Plane Trips Broke Federal Rules

While he was secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price took 21 plane trips. All but one of them – including 12 chartered flights – broke federal regulations, the HHS inspector general said on Friday, adding that the trips wasted at least $341,000.

Price resigned from his post last September, amid intense criticism over his use of private and military jets to travel at the expense of U.S. taxpayers.

The report from the office of HHS Inspector General Daniel Levinson says that the current HHS Secretary, Alex Azar, should try to recoup the $341,000 that was improperly used.

The total cost of travel for Price and his staff on the trips in question was $1,185,045, the inspector general's report said. Over the seven months he held the office, Price's trips ranged from international destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo; Berlin and Geneva; to domestic cities from Augusta, Me., to Seattle, Wash.

As NPR reported last fall, "Most of the trips were between cities where inexpensive commercial flights were also available."

In one three-day trip from Washington that included stops in San Diego, Aspen, and Salt Lake City, the HHS overpaid by $36,313 – despite the itinerary including a total of less than four hours of official engagements.

The report also faults the former secretary's office for not comparing the costs of commercial versus chartered or military planes, and failing to adequately review staff members' travel vouchers and payments.

Levinson's office found several instances in which Price or HHS staff members were reimbursed for meals that had already been paid for as lodging, on their hotel bills.

In another case, Price's office reimbursed a staff member whose travel voucher showed they had rented a car for $345 per day — $219 over the government's allowance of $126. On top of that, the traveler "improperly paid for pre-paid fuel totaling $70," the report states.

The report faults the HHS for failing to ensure that its staff members were trained in the government's rules. Out of 40 HHS travelers in the report, only six completed the required training before they left town, the inspector general's office says. Only 21 of the 40 travelers mentioned in the report were taught the rules about using the agency's charge card. And of the 12 people who approved travel payments, only seven of them never completed their training, the report said.

For one trip last August, HHS booked and paid for reservations on commercial flights while also asked the White House to approve the use of military aircraft. The White House approved the request on Aug. 16 — the day before the trip was to begin — and charged the agency $432,419 for the use of military aircraft.

Price's HHS office then asked a travel agency to cancel and refund the $11,584 airfare — but the cancellation didn't go through, and it wasn't until the inspector general's office told HHS senior officials about the charge during its audit that the price was refunded.

In response to the report, HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan issued a statement saying that the agency recognizes that its processes and record-keeping "could have been more comprehensive."

The agency has instituted new travel review procedures, the deputy secretary said.

Hargan also noted, " As a matter of law, none of the travel at issue was unauthorized."

