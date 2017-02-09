Head of State's Two-Year College System Retiring

The head of Alabama's two-year college system is retiring.

Mark Heinrich will step down as chancellor of the Alabama Community College System on April first.

System trustees accepted his notice at a meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday. Heinrich has been on medical leave since August, with Jimmy Baker serving as acting chancellor.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that a statement from the system says Baker will continue in the position.

The Alabama Community College System includes 25 two-year colleges; Marion Military Institute and the Alabama Technology Network, a workforce training program.