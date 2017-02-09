Head of State's Two-Year College System Retiring

By & 3 minutes ago

The head of Alabama's two-year college system is retiring.  

Alabama Community College System Chancellor Mark Heinrich

Mark Heinrich will step down as chancellor of the Alabama Community College System on April first.

   System trustees accepted his notice at a meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday. Heinrich has been on medical leave since August, with Jimmy Baker serving as acting chancellor.

   The Opelika-Auburn News reports that a statement from the system says Baker will continue in the position.

   The Alabama Community College System includes 25 two-year colleges; Marion Military Institute and the Alabama Technology Network, a workforce training program.

Tags: 
Mark Heinrich
Alabama two-year colleges
Jimmy Baker
Alabama Community College System
Marion Military Institute
Alabama Technology Network