Governor Creates Task Force to Investigate Grocery Tax

Governor Robert Bentley has created a task force that will investigate removing the 4-percent sales tax from groceries.

The governor signed an executive order Tuesday to create the Grocery Tax Task Force. He says removing the tax on groceries could save consumers up to $400 million every year.

The task force will deliver its recommendations to the governor by June 1.

Bentley first mentioned the idea in his annual State of the State address, but some legislators have long advocated for removing the tax as a way to help the working class.

Critics say the loss of tax revenue will hurt the state's education budget, which is largely funded by sales and income taxes.

Thirty-two other states don't tax groceries.