Governor Bentley Interviews Roy Moore for Sessions' Senate Seat

By & 11 hours ago

Governor Robert Bentley's office says he has interviewed suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and 10 other people for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley spokeswoman Yasamie August says Moore was interviewed at the recommendation of the Alabama Republican Party. Moore is fighting what amounts to a permanent ouster after being convicted of violating judicial ethics rules over his opposition to gay-marriage.

     The governor's office says the others who were interviewed include U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville; state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston; and Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock.     Interviews began last week, and it's unclear how many more are scheduled.     Bentley will appoint a new senator to replace Sessions, who is president-elect Donald Trump's nominee as U.S. attorney general. 

Tags: 
Governor Robert Bentley
Roy Moore
Jeff Sessions
Donald Trump
Mo Brooks
Del Marsh
Glenn Murdock

Related Content

Strange Wants Senate Seat, Not Appointment

By Nov 23, 2016
Luther Strange

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange says he isn’t looking for an appointment to Jeff Sessions’ senate seat. But he does plan to run for the office in a special election that may not be held until 2018.

Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions was recently tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as his Attorney General. That leaves a vacant seat that lots of Alabama politicians are clamoring to fill.