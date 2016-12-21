Governor Bentley Interviews Roy Moore for Sessions' Senate Seat

Governor Robert Bentley's office says he has interviewed suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and 10 other people for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley spokeswoman Yasamie August says Moore was interviewed at the recommendation of the Alabama Republican Party. Moore is fighting what amounts to a permanent ouster after being convicted of violating judicial ethics rules over his opposition to gay-marriage.

The governor's office says the others who were interviewed include U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville; state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston; and Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock. Interviews began last week, and it's unclear how many more are scheduled. Bentley will appoint a new senator to replace Sessions, who is president-elect Donald Trump's nominee as U.S. attorney general.