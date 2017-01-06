Gov. Bentley Offers Reward in Selma Arson Investigation

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has approved a $5,000 reward to help find the person responsible for killing a mother and her daughter with cerebral palsy in a house fire in Selma last month.

Fire officials determined the blaze that killed 44-year-old Katrina Moore and her 20-year-old daughter Coleman Moore on December 8 was intentionally set after lab results tested positive for arson.

Five people were in the house when the blaze started. Coleman Moore was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Katrina Moore later died at a hospital.

The Selma Times-Journal reported yesterday that Governor Bentley authorized the reward, calling for it to be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The city itself has a reward in place of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. There's also up to $1,000 in rewards for Crime Stoppers.