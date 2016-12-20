Gov. Bentley to Call Special Session on Prisons

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is planning to call a special legislative session on prisons in the New Year.

Bentley says the special session will be isolated within next year’s regular legislative session as a way to compel lawmakers to focus on building new prisons.

The governor discussed his plans for the special session yesterday, but did not release any details on the package of bills he wants lawmakers to discuss.

Alabama's prisons are badly overcrowded. Bentley asked legislators to fund the construction of new prisons this year, but the legislation failed.

Bentley has supported an $800 million proposal that calls for building three new massive prisons for men and one for women. Most existing prisons would close.

The governor says having a special session within the regular session will save the state money rather than calling a separate session.

Alabama’s prison overcrowding and this year's failed prison building plan are covered in the APR news team’s documentary, …and justice for all. Links can be found below.