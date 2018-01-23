Google Selfies

Today's show is about Google art selfies, the value of biometric data, and the law.

We talk to a data expert who can't use Google art selfies because his state prohibits it. He makes a case for how to manage the coming boom in biometric data.

Also, we see what famous portraits we look like (according to Google). It's not pretty.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

