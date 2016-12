Good Shopping Weather...

SELMA

FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S.

FRIDAY NIGHT...WARMER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 50.

SATURDAY...WARMER. MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE MORNING THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

Tuscaloosa

FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT...WARMER...CLOUDY. A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE LOWER 50S.

SATURDAY...CLOUDY WITH A 40 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

Mobile

FRIDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE IN THE UPPER 50S.

SATURDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

Huntsville

FRIDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. NOT AS COOL. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE IN THE UPPER 40S. CHANCE OF RAIN 50 PERCENT.

SATURDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S. CHANCE OF RAIN 70 PERCENT.