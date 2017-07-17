Gadsden School Board Members Want Lawsuit Dismissed

Members of a city board of education in Alabama are looking to dismiss a lawsuit against them that centers on their vote not to retain the school system’s superintendent.

The four members of the Gadsden City School system had voted against renewing Superintendent Ed Miller’s contract. The Gadsden Times reports they voted over the three other members of the board, who claim they weren’t consulted about the vote.

Three parents of children in the system sued the board members, claiming they violated Alabama’s Open Meetings law and the Alabama School Board Governance Improvement Act.

An attorney representing the board members argues the laws cited don’t contain any provisions that prohibit the board’s actions, and the plaintiffs don’t have standing, so he says the suit should be dismissed.