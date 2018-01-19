Friday School Closings due to the Cold

Below is a list of schools in our broadcast area that indicate they will be closed today (Friday) due to the cold forecast. For the most up-to-date information on how this impacts you, contact the front office of the school your child attends. Pat Duggins

Colbert County Schools (closed)

Florence City Schools (Closed)

Franklin County Schools (closed)

Lauderdale County Schools (closed)

Russellville City Schools (closed)

Chilton County School Systems (closed)

Clay County Schools (closed)

Coosa County Schools (closed)