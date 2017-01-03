Four Killed in Severe Weather Outbreak

Four people were killed in Alabama as severe storms moved through the region yesterday.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan – Houston County Emergency Management Agency, says the deaths occurred in the Rehobeth area in southeast Alabama, a community of around 1500 people. A suspected tornado caused a tree and power lines to fall onto a mobile home, killing four people inside.

The Dothan Eagle reports another tornado apparently touched down in nearby Taylor, Alabama, downing trees and causing some property damage.

The National Weather Service says teams are currently surveying to determine if the deaths were in fact caused by a tornado. Experts will be looking at damage at three sites in southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.

A fifth man was found dead yesterday afternoon in the Florida panhandle. The 70-year-old man apparently drowned during flash flooding in the area.

The storm system left over 80,000 people without power in nearby Mississippi and Louisiana, and parts of Georgia received as much as 3 inches of rainfall as the storm system continued to move east.