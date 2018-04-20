Former Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Ethics Charges

A former police chief in central Alabama has pleaded guilty to violation of an ethics law and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Brian Allan Stilwell was charged for crimes he committed between 2010 and 2015. Stillwell was Police Chief of the Clanton Police Department at the time. He was also treasurer of the Chilton County Fraternal Order of Police.

Prosecutors accused Stillwell of using the Fraternal Order’s bank debit card to take money for personal use. He was also accused of using his position as police chief to take money from the Police Department.

State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Stilwell’s guilty plea yesterday. It ended Stillwell’s trial, which began on Monday.

Stilwell will be sentenced on August 28. He faces between 3 and 30 years of prison time.