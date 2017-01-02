Football TV audiences more forgiving on New Year's Eve

More college football fans were ready to tune in for bowl games before heading out for New Year's Eve parties. Viewership bounced back a bit, with both New Year's Eve semifinals drawing a bigger television audiences than the games last season. There were still far fewer people watching the semis than when they were played on New Year's Day two seasons ago. ESPN says the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl together drew a total live audience of just under twenty million people. That's a 14 percent hike from last season. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Clemson Tigers next Monday in Tampa for a re-match of last year's championship where Alabama took the college football title.