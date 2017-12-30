Flu Cases On the Rise in Alabama

State health officials say incidents of the flu are on the rise across Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says flu activity is picking up for the season, and urged people to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

Health officials say if you're going to get vaccinated, you should request the "quadrivalent vaccine" that protects against four different strains of flu. It is the only version that protects against the Type B / Yamagata flu strain which is currently circulating in Alabama.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, medical officer for disease control and prevention for the state health department, says the increased activity is a concern because influenza can be a serious disease for anyone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alabama is one of 21 states across the country reporting high flu-like illness activity.