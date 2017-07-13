First Lady's Day in Paris Includes Children's Hospital, Church And An Awkward Moment

American first ladies have made a tradition of visiting children in hospitals and on Thursday Melania Trump carried on that custom in Paris.

On her first full day in the French capital, the first lady ventured out without the president by her side, spending the morning with a small group of children at Necker Hospital. It is the biggest pediatric hospital in Paris.

"Hello. Bonjour! How are you?" she said, upon entering a play room where children gathered around tables laden with building blocks.

The first lady speaks five languages and is known to have conversations with young patients in their native languages. On a May visit to a children's hospital in Rome, she spoke Italian with the children there.

"Thank U @hospital_necker for allowing me to visit your wonderful patients & inspirational staff. Continued prayers for good health for all," the first lady posted on Twitter.

The tradition of spreading cheer among hospitalized children dates back to first lady Bess Truman — and even earlier. Mrs. Truman spent hours with patients, their parents and caregivers in the days leading up to Christmas.

Later in the day, Mrs. Trump was accompanied by her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, on a tour of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The two entered the church together as a few hundred people looked on.

But the day did not go off without a hitch.

President Donald Trump was criticized on social media for what many saw as another instance of inappropriate behavior toward women.

Upon meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and the French first lady, President Trump commented on Brigitte Macron's appearance.

The moment was captured on video, posted on the French government's Facebook page and picked up by media in the U.S.

In the video, the two leaders appear to be making small talk when the American president turned to Mrs. Macron and said, in a somewhat surprised tone, "You're in such good shape."

He followed that up with, "Beautiful."

Mrs. Trump smiled pleasantly as Mrs. Macron moved closer to her side and tenderly cupped her elbow.

Like the Trumps, there is an age difference between the Macrons. Emmanuel Macron is 25 years younger than his wife; Melania Trump is roughly 24 years younger than the president.

