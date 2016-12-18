Expect More Police on the Roads This Holiday Season

Alabama state troopers are increasing patrols during the busy holiday traveling season.

Secretary of Law Enforcement Stan Stabler urged motorists to be cautious and "to help us make our roadways safer for everyone."

The holiday travel season typically brings an increase in traffic fatalities. Stabler said troopers investigated 14 traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period. Last year, troopers investigated 26 traffic deaths during travel period around Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will heighten trooper patrols on Alabama's roadways through January first.

The agency is urging people to obey traffic laws, use seat belts and car seats, avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and avoid distractions like texting.