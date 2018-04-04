Episode 685: Larry vs. The IRS

Note: This episode originally aired in 2016.
A lot of people dream of not paying their taxes. Larry Williams did just that. He scoured the fine print of IRS code, talked to lawyers, settled on a plan, and then...stopped paying taxes.
Today on the show, we tell his story. It starts on a camping trip, winds through a jail cell in Australia and a courtroom in California, and it ends up in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Music: "Jumble Sale" and "Truth and Reconciliation."
