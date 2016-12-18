Electoral College to Meet and Vote

Alabama members of the Electoral College are gathering to cast their votes for Donald Trump.

Electoral College members will meet at state capitals across the country to cast their votes for president. Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan said the state's electors are "rock solid 100 percent" behind Trump.

Trump won Alabama with more than 62 percent of the vote. All of Alabama's nine electors told The Associated Press that they intend to stick with Trump.

They cited both their belief in him as president and the oath they took to vote as the majority of Alabama voters did.

The electors said they've been bombarded with letters, phone calls and social media messages trying to persuade them to break ranks.