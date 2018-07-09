Dozens of Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill

Authorities say dozens of dogs were recently rescued from a reported puppy mill in central Alabama.

Trussville police Lt. Phil Dillon tells AL.com that last week, officers were called to a home where they found numerous dogs both inside and outside living in unsanitary conditions. Dillon says the owners of the home operated a business selling both puppies and parakeets.

According to Lt. Dillon, the property owners voluntarily surrendered 83 dogs to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and paid the associated fees. As of last Friday, the property owner had also given all the birds away. Charges of cruelty to animals and operating a business without a license are still under investigation.

The owners have not been identified.

This occurred in the same city in which a dog left in a hot car for hours died last week. 34-year-old Shae Thomas has been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals in that incident.