Donald Trump = Next Stop...Mobile

The city of Mobile is the next stop for Donald Trump’s victory lap tour. The President elect will address supporters at Ladd-Peebles Stadium tomorrow at 3 pm. The Alabama visit is a departure for Trump, who’s spent most of his post-election visits in swing states. His last campaign rally in Mobile attracted an estimated twenty thousand people, which was seen as a symbolic turning point for Trump. One of his early cabinet picks was Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions. He was turned down for a federal judgeship in 1986 over allegations of making racist remarks.